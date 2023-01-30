Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being injured in Stockton hit-and-run crash

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A pedestrian died Sunday night following a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. 

At around 6:33 p.m., police were called out to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of Pacific Avenue and Douglas Road, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. 

Police at the scene found the injured victim, a woman, just north of the intersection. She later died of her injuries sustained in the crash. Officers have not been able to identify the woman. 

The driver fled the scene before the police arrived. 

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the victim, is asked to contact them to provide details.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

