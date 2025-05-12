Watch CBS News
$1 million winning Scratchers ticket sold in Winters

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

WINTERS – A California Lottery Scratchers ticket sold in Northern California just won someone a $1 million prize.

Over the weekend, lottery officials announced that a winning ticket was sold at Winters Wine & Liquor along E. Grant Avenue in Winters.

The $1 million ticket also nets the store where it was sold a $5,000 bonus.

Whoever bought the winning Scratchers ticket has yet to come forward. Lottery officials say the claims process takes around six to eight weeks. 

