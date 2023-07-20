Watch CBS News
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles convenience store

By Matthew Rodriguez, Dean Fioresi

Los Angeles County has another billionaire Powerball winner — the second in eight months. 

The winning ticket with all six magic numbers unlocking the $1 billion jackpot was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

The soon-to-be billionaire has the only ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball. 

Seven other tickets matched five numbers garnering $1 million per winner. 

Last November, a lucky man at Joe's Service Center in Altadena correctly guessed the numbers accompanying the world-record Powerball jackpot totaling $2.04 billion.

