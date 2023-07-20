Winning Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles convenience store

Los Angeles County has another billionaire Powerball winner — the second in eight months.

The winning ticket with all six magic numbers unlocking the $1 billion jackpot was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

The soon-to-be billionaire has the only ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball.

Seven other tickets matched five numbers garnering $1 million per winner.

Last November, a lucky man at Joe's Service Center in Altadena correctly guessed the numbers accompanying the world-record Powerball jackpot totaling $2.04 billion.