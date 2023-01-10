Winds blow over big rig, leaving it partially hanging over Yolo Bypass
YOLO COUNTY – A big rig ended up hanging partially off the Yolo Bypass early Tuesday morning as strong winds blew over Northern California.
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the southbound lane of Interstate 5 outside of Woodland.
Part of the big rig's trailer ended up hanging off the bypass after the crash.
Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital.
Lanes on southbound I-5 remain blocked and Caltrans doesn't have an estimated time of reopening. Drivers are being turned around at County Road 102.
