Winds blow over big rig, leaving it partially hanging over Yolo Bypass

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

YOLO COUNTY – A big rig ended up hanging partially off the Yolo Bypass early Tuesday morning as strong winds blew over Northern California.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the southbound lane of Interstate 5 outside of Woodland.

Part of the big rig's trailer ended up hanging off the bypass after the crash.

Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital.

Lanes on southbound I-5 remain blocked and Caltrans doesn't have an estimated time of reopening. Drivers are being turned around at County Road 102. 

January 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

