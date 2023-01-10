Winds blow over big rig, leaving it partially hanging over Yolo Bypass

Big rig ends up on its side hanging over Yolo Bypass

YOLO COUNTY – A big rig ended up hanging partially off the Yolo Bypass early Tuesday morning as strong winds blew over Northern California.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the southbound lane of Interstate 5 outside of Woodland.

Part of the big rig's trailer ended up hanging off the bypass after the crash.

Big rig driver ok as trailer portion of truck hangs over guard rail. Truck is empty. SB I-5 on Yolo Bypass ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/tMqCPL98Nk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 10, 2023

Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital.

Lanes on southbound I-5 remain blocked and Caltrans doesn't have an estimated time of reopening. Drivers are being turned around at County Road 102.