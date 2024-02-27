Watch CBS News
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour announces star-studded lineup; Wheatland date set for August

By Cecilio Padilla

WHEATLAND – Willie Nelson's 2024 Outlaw Music Festival tour has announced its lineup, and it's set to be a star-studded affair.

The lineup was revealed on Tuesday and features legends like Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and John Mellencamp. Not all artists will be at every stop on the tour, though.

Stops all around the US are scheduled from June through September.

Wheatland has a date with the tour on Aug. 4 at the Toyota Amphitheatre. Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Brittney Spencer are listed as the featured acts.

General onsale tickets will start on March 1. 

First published on February 27, 2024 / 10:31 AM PST

