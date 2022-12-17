California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years

PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.

It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire.

"We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15 years and a lot has changed.

As Californians, we have experienced more devastating fires that, 10 years ago, we wouldn't have expected to see. A lot more areas have moved into the very high fire severity zone," says Berlant

Cal Fire identified a 15% increase in unincorporated areas moved to the highest level of risk.

"We've really refined and brought in some new science related to extreme wind events. Topography vegetation type past fire history," says Berlant.

Using that information to determine not only the probability of fire but the amount of destruction a blaze could cause.

"Making sure as we build our communities were taking the proper mitigations to build smarter," says Berlant.

Neighbors in the area are grateful for the updated information from an agency they've grown to trust with their lives.

"I built my place in '72 and Cal Fire has been helping me ever since. I think that's a good idea to update it," says Placer County resident Bob Macdonald.

Cal Fire tells CBS13 this new information does not change any rules that may exist during fire season, including burn days or defensible space.

The current map only includes unincorporated areas most at risk. The agency is working with its partners to release a map that includes cities and counties.