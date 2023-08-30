Evacuation order for wildfire along I-80 in Fairfield lifted
FAIRFIELD - An evacuation order that was in place for a part of Fairfield has been lifted.
The fire is burning along the westbound Interstate 80 near Waterman Boulevard, the Fairfield Fire Department says. Traffic through the area is being affected by the smoke.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, residents in the 2000 block of Hillridge Dr. were ordered to evacuate from the area "due to an immediate threat to life," but the order has since been lifted.
This is a developing story.
