Evacuation order for wildfire along I-80 in Fairfield lifted

FAIRFIELD - An evacuation order that was in place for a part of Fairfield has been lifted.

Fairfield Fire Department

The fire is burning along the westbound Interstate 80 near Waterman Boulevard, the Fairfield Fire Department says. Traffic through the area is being affected by the smoke.

Solano County OES

According to the Fairfield Police Department, residents in the 2000 block of Hillridge Dr. were ordered to evacuate from the area "due to an immediate threat to life," but the order has since been lifted.

Caltrans

This is a developing story.