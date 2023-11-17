Wild Sisters Book Co. writes new chapter at East Sac location

Wild Sisters Book Company has called Tahoe Park home since 2021, but owner Claire Bone is ready to turn the page on a new chapter with a focus on community outreach and collaboration.

The task of moving a new and used bookstore is no small feat.

"It's just the sheer volume of it all, cause in our last location we were about 900 square feet at our last location," Bone said. "This is about two and a half times bigger."

The storefront and concept of Wild Sisters won't be changing. Their business model of giving store credit for donated used books will remain the same. It's the larger space in the back of the new shop off Folsom Blvd in East Sacramento where they are hard at work transforming into much more than just a bookstore.

"The opportunity to have a tutoring center in the back, something that's not directly affiliated with school," Bone said. "We will have reading intervention and help with reading buddies that are volunteer high school students."

The reading program is supervised by teachers but gives teens the opportunity to connect and mentor a child who might be younger than them.

"If your kid is like, 'Oh, my kid is struggling with reading,' and it turns out, they're not. They are just an unenthusiastic reader," Bone said.

On November 18, 2023, the store is offering a special read-along with Dr. Nazzy Pakpour who will bring bugs from the Bogart Museum at UC Davis to read her book, "Don't Bite Me," a book about bugs. The free event is open to the public starting at 11:30 a.m.

The store is excited to offer more community-based events, like read-alongs and hands-on activities. Claire says the transition has also made her miss her staff, who she hasn't been able to welcome back since they began the transition to the new location in October.

"I used to be a school librarian, it was a volunteer position but several of the kids who work for me, are former students," Bone said.

She admits the pandemic may have created a damper when it comes to the excitement of reading, but she hopes the new events will help change that and reach more readers.

"It's never too late to get excited about reading, it's never too late to have that confidence," Bone said.

Find out more about Wild Sisters Book Company at: They are now located at 3325 Folsom Blvd in Sacramento.