Missing California mother and 8-month-old daughter found dead in canal, family says

Family says the bodies of a Sacramento County woman and her infant daughter have been found in their vehicle in a canal near Oakdale.

Whisper Owen and her eight-month-old daughter Sandra McCarty were reported missing back on July 15. They were last seen in Fresno. Authorities confirmed that Owen's vehicle was spotted on traffic cameras in the Atwater area later on the night she was reported missing.

California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for the case.

On Sunday, the search group Adventures With Purpose and diver Juan Heredia went out to a location in rural west Oakdale to search for the mother and daughter.

Owen's family tells CBS News Sacramento that police pinged her phone, revealing the last ping was at a canal in the area. Owen's vehicle was then discovered pinned under a bridge, the search group says. The bodies of Owen and McCarty were also discovered, family says.

A San Joaquin County Sheriff search team is now responding to the area for the investigation.