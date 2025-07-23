California mother, 8-month-old daughter missing for over a week, last seen in Fresno

Authorities in the Central Valley are seeking information after a Sacramento County woman and her infant daughter went missing more than a week ago.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Whisper Owen of Elk Grove was last seen with her daughter, 8-month-old Sandra McCarthy around 5 p.m. on July 15 in Fresno. Deputies said the pair were driving from Fresno to go back home and have not been seen since.

Owen is described by deputies as 5'6" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

McCarthy is about 22 inches tall, weighing 17 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies said she may have been wearing a pink onesie at the time she was last seen.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with California license plate number 9LKH008.

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in the case.

Anyone who may see Owen or McCarthy is asked to call 911.