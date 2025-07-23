Watch CBS News
California mother, 8-month-old daughter missing for over a week, last seen in Fresno

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

Authorities in the Central Valley are seeking information after a Sacramento County woman and her infant daughter went missing more than a week ago.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Whisper Owen of Elk Grove was last seen with her daughter, 8-month-old Sandra McCarthy around 5 p.m. on July 15 in Fresno. Deputies said the pair were driving from Fresno to go back home and have not been seen since.

Whisper Owen and her daughter, Sandra McCarty, were last seen on July 15, 2025 at approximately 5:00 pm in Fresno. They...

Posted by Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 21, 2025

Owen is described by deputies as 5'6" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

McCarthy is about 22 inches tall, weighing 17 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies said she may have been wearing a pink onesie at the time she was last seen.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with California license plate number 9LKH008.

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in the case.  

Anyone who may see Owen or McCarthy is asked to call 911.

