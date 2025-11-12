Game of "Where's Waldo?" brightens views for kids at Sacramento hospitals

A construction team in Sacramento is turning a worksite into something special for young hospital patients nearby by hiding a life-sized Waldo for them to find from their windows.

Inspired by an out-of-state construction crew who put on a similar game, the McCarthy Construction team working on the UC Davis Health Medical Center California Tower created their own "Where's Waldo?" game to brighten the view for children at two hospitals next door.

The new building, set to rise 14 stories above the medical campus, sits between Shriners Children's Hospital and UC Davis Children's Hospital. Windows from both hospitals look out onto the now mostly steel-framed building going up outside.

"As a health care builder, that's what we pride ourselves on is to be part of the project, make an impact on the project, but to also make an impact on the communities and the areas that we're serving in." said Anmol Gill, the safety manager on-site for the McCarthy project and leader of the "Where's Waldo" search.

Gill said once they landed on the idea as a team to spread joy on the rising floors near the hospitals, she said the plan fell into place quickly. Waldo stands nearly six feet tall with plywood backing to withstand wind and weather, so the search continues in all seasons.

"To me, it symbolizes community engagement, just fostering that we're not just here to build a building, to build a legacy not just for UC Davis but the Sacramento region as a whole," said Gill.

Gill said every team member working on the project has gotten involved in Waldo's story. They discuss where he'll appear next in morning meetings and she said she sees the joy it's provided for their team, too.

To go with the real-life hunt for Waldo, McCarthy donated Where's Waldo books to both children's hospitals. Gill said she's heard from employees that the game has brought joy to the children, and they look forward to finding Waldo daily.

