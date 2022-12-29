What you need to know about the storms approaching Sacramento

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.

Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.

NWS Sacramento

Highlights:

Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.

Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.

Several rounds of heavy rain.

Dry new year's day.

Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta Friday morning through early Sunday morning.



Timing:

Wednesday: Light rain moves onshore. Moderate mountain snow is in the forecast tonight through late Thursday night.

Thursday: Rain takes a break around noon.

Thursday into Friday: Strongest rain. Heavy rain moves into the area and will stick around Saturday. A flood watch goes into effect and lasts until Saturday.

Sunday: Rain subsides

Sandbags:

With the risk of flooding, Sacramento County is opening these sandbagging locations. Click here to see which locations are open. (Information subject to change.)

County Branch Center

3847 Branch Center Rd., Sacramento

Jean Harvie Senior Citizen & Community Center

14273 River Rd., Walnut Grove



Jose P. Rizal Community Center

7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento

7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento

3329 Point Pleasant Rd., Elk Grove

Orangevale Community Center

6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale





6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale

2200 Park Towne Cir., Sacramento

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55

7776 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento

6555 West 2nd St., Rio Linda

Wilton Fire Station

10661 Alta Mesa Rd., Wilton

