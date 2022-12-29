Watch CBS News
What you need to know about the storms approaching Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento evening weather forecast: Dec. 28, 2022
Sacramento evening weather forecast: Dec. 28, 2022 03:27

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.  

Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.

NWS Sacramento
NWS Sacramento

Highlights: 

  • Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.
  • Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.
  • Several rounds of heavy rain.
  • Dry new year's day. 
  • Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta Friday morning through early Sunday morning.   

Timing: 

  • Wednesday: Light rain moves onshore. Moderate mountain snow is in the forecast tonight through late Thursday night.
  • Thursday: Rain takes a break around noon. 
  • Thursday into Friday: Strongest rain. Heavy rain moves into the area and will stick around Saturday. A flood watch goes into effect and lasts until Saturday. 
  • Friday: Flood watch will go into effect and last until Sunday morning. 
  • Sunday: Rain subsides 

Sandbags:

With the risk of flooding, Sacramento County is opening these sandbagging locations. Click here to see which locations are open. (Information subject to change.)

  • County Branch Center
    3847  Branch Center Rd., Sacramento
  • Jean Harvie Senior Citizen & Community Center
    14273 River Rd., Walnut Grove  
  • Jose P. Rizal Community Center
    7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento
  • Point Pleasant United Methodist Church
    3329 Point Pleasant Rd., Elk Grove 
  • Orangevale Community Center
    6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale
      
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106
    2200 Park Towne Cir., Sacramento
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55
    7776 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento
  • Westside Park
    6555 West 2nd St., Rio Linda
  • Wilton Fire Station

    10661 Alta Mesa Rd., Wilton

First published on December 28, 2022 / 6:07 PM

