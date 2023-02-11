What we know about the laser beam at Golden 1 Center

What we know about the beam on top of G1C

The secret is out. The Sacramento Kings are one of the bright lights in the NBA this year, especially the new beam on top of G1C that can be seen all throughout the 916.

But what powers the beam? Can you see it in space? What's the science behind it? Those are just a few questions I had about the newest sensation in Sacramento. So, I broke out my 6th-grade science experiment gear to get some answers.

Meet Jae Yong Suk, the Associate Director of the UC Davis California Lighting Technology Center, who says the beam is very unique.

DECEMBER 21: An exterior view showing the 'Victory Beam' after the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2022, in Sacramento. / Getty Images

"It's made up of six total Nu-Salt Laser Space Cannons - two blue, two red, and two green that focus together making one bright purple laser beam," he said.

Ant that's the key. Lasers, not LED lights, use very little energy.

"The way we measure the output of a laser & a LED light is different," said Suk.

The reason? Lasers are directional, meaning the intensity of the light is focused in one direction with one specific light wave.

The six lasers need 1,800 watts of total power to light up the Sacramento sky, the same number of watts of total power it takes to power a hair dryer to blow dry your hair in the morning.

And believe it or not, the beam is also out of this world.

"On a very very clear night, I think it is very possible that the laser can reach space," said Suk.

So remember this easy formula: A Kings win plus a few lasers equals a storied season here in Sacramento.