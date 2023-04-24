What Is Parkinson's disease? Richard Lewis opens up about diagnosis

Neil Diamond on Parkinson's and "A Beautiful Noise" Neil Diamond on Parkinson's and "A Beautiful Noise" 09:40

Comedian Richard Lewis revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In a video shared to Twitter Sunday, April 23, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star said a series of health complications have caused him to have "sort of a rocky time" over the past three-and-a-half years, including four back-to-back surgeries on his back, shoulder and hip.

On top of that, the 75-year-old added he "started walking a little stiffly" and was "shuffling" his feet.

"I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago," he said. "But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."

Lewis said he's done with stand-up comedy and is focused on writing and acting.

"I have Parkinson's disease but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool," he added, sending love to his wife, puppy and fans. "I just wanted to let you know that's where it's been at."

What are the symptoms of Parkinson's?

Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often causing tremors.

In the United States, about 500,000 people are diagnosed with the disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. But given many people go undiagnosed, the actual number may be much higher.

While a tremor is perhaps the most recognizable symptom of Parkinson's, the disease can also cause stiffness, slowed movement, stiffness, impaired balance and speech changes.

After Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the country, the NIH notes.

Is Parkinson's genetic?

The cause of Parkinson's is unknown but scientists believe several factors play a role, including genetics, environmental triggers and other health conditions.

According to the Mayo Clinic, researchers have identified specific genetic mutations associated with Parkinson's disease, though these are rare unless many family members are affected by the disease.

Men are also more likely to develop Parkinson's than women. People typically develop the disease around 60 or older.

How is Parkinson's treated?

Currently, there is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but a variety of medications can provide relief from symptoms. In some more advanced cases, surgery may be advised.

"Your health care provider may also recommend lifestyle changes, especially ongoing aerobic exercise. In some cases, physical therapy that focuses on balance and stretching is important. A speech-language pathologist may help improve speech problems," Mayo Clinic suggests.

Parkinson's is a both chronic and progressive, meaning it persists over a long period of time and symptoms grow worse over time. Some people experience severe symptoms, while others may experience only minor motor disruptions.

Which celebrities have been diagnosed with Parkinson's?

Lewis isn't the only famous face to come forward with this diagnosis.

During an appearance on CBS "Sunday Morning" earlier this month, Neil Diamond opened up about living with Parkinson's disease.

The "Sweet Caroline" singer, 82, first revealed his diagnosis in January 2018, causing him to abruptly end his touring career. Now, in his latest interview, he's getting candid about his journey towards accepting the diagnosis.

"I was in denial for the first year or two. When the doctor told me what it was, I was just not ready to accept it," he told CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason. "I said, 'Oh, OK. I'll see you, you know, whenever you wanna see me. But I have work to do, so I'll see you later.'"

His acceptance is still a work in progress, he admits.

"This is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am."

In 2021, Michael J. Fox opened up to "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when he was 29 years old.

-Ashley Welch contributed reporting.