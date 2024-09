Former quarterback Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre revealed Tuesday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He made the announcement while testifying on Capitol Hill about a welfare scandal in which he is accused of improperly using his connections to secure money for himself and his alma mater. Favre has denied all wrongdoing and paid back more than $1 million to the state. Omar Villafranca has more.