Snowy weather has officials urging drivers to delay travels to the Sierra

SACRAMENTO - Slippery roadways on Saturday night, especially on the freeway, can be dangerous for those not driving with caution.

Rain in the valley and snow in the Sierra are creating dangerous road conditions this weekend, prompting some flooding and chain controls.

If you're traveling this weekend, Caltrans is advising motorists to allow extra time to get to their destination because of the wet roads and potential roadway flooding.

In West Sacramento, cars were dealt with some minor roadway flooding near eastbound Highway 50 at the Jefferson Boulevard off-ramp.

The snowy conditions and whiteout roads heading to the Sierra have caused traffic hazards on Interstate 80 near Donner Lake.

Cars were bumper to bumper as the CHP put in chain control Saturday night on Interstate 80.

The first storm moves on Saturday night and another right behind it on Sunday.

So if you were planning on driving, AAA wants to remind folks to allow extra distance between cars to avoid collisions, avoid cruise control when driving in wet weather conditions, slow down and avoid reckless drivers who may be speeding, and avoid hard braking.

Caltrans said for travelers wanting to head to the Sierra, try to delay any traveling Saturday night and Sunday if possible because of the wet and winter storm.