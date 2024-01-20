Watch CBS News

Wet weather to hit the valley, Sierra throughout the weekend

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Saturday evening weather forecast - Jan. 20, 2024 03:24

Rain in the valley and snow in the Sierra will create slick and dangerous conditions this weekend and early next week. 

The heaviest rainfall is expected to move in late Sunday night and continue through the Monday morning commute. 

A Winter Strom Warning was issued across the Sierra and a Flood Watch will go into effect Sunday night.

To view the hourly forecast or radar, click here

 

Chain controls

Chain controls went into effect on westbound Interstate 80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. Eastbound travelers will run into chain controls from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange, the CHP said. 

The CHP added that trucks are at minimum restrictions. 
Thunderstorms

A thunderstorm developed over Rocklin, producing lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain around 3:30 p.m. About an hour later, thunderstorms developed near Turlock.

The heaviest rain was seen right up against the foothills where it is starting to change over into snow in the Sierra. 
