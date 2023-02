AUBURN — All westbound I-80 lanes and the number one eastbound lane west of 193 are blocked due to a major injury collision.

California Highway Patrol Auburn says that roughly six vehicles were involved and traffic is being diverted to SR-193.

We will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

Major injury collision on westbound I 80 west of 193. Approximately six vehicles involved westbound traffic is closed and being diverted to SR 193 be prepared for slow/stopped traffic. #majorinjury #slowtraffic #roadclosed pic.twitter.com/Vi2ika06WY — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) February 4, 2023

WB 80 just west of 193, overturned vehicle crash blocking ALL WB lanes and the #1 EB lane. No ETO. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. @CHPAuburn @PlacerCA pic.twitter.com/BXCvpfQGz1 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 4, 2023