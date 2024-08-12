Watch CBS News
West Sacramento's IKEA is expanding. This is what's in the works.

By Cecilio Padilla

WEST SACRAMENTO – With its prominent location just off of Interstate 80, it's been hard to miss the major construction going on at the IKEA store in West Sacramento.

Plans have been submitted to expand the store by 82,000 square feet.

IKEA tells CBS13 they're creating a new fulfillment center warehouse, which will allow them to start offering home-delivery services here in the Sacramento area.

A new addition to the West Sacramento IKEA is already well on its way to being built.  CBS13

The plans also include adding four all-electric delivery vehicles that would make three to four rounds a day.

IKEA says the expansion will also add 18 new jobs at the location.

West Sacramento is home to the Sacramento Valley's only IKEA location. The Bay Area has three IKEA stores in Emeryville, Palo Alto and a relatively new location in San Francisco. 

