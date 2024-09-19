Sheriff's office plane makes emergency landing upside down in West Sacramento field

WEST SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office airplane made an emergency landing in West Sacramento on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says the plane had a mechanical issue in the air, prompting it to land in a field. It was on its way from Mather Airport to Woodland for a routine oil change, officials say.

At some point during the flight, officials say the pilot reported an engine failure.

It appears that the plane landed upside down.

Scene of the emergency landing. CBS13

The area where the plane landed is near Lake Washington Boulevard and Village Parkway in West Sacramento. West Sacramento Fire says no buildings in the area were damaged in the emergency landing.

No injuries have been reported, the sheriff's office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the plane was used for transport and surveillance.