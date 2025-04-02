West Sacramento police officer shoots and kills dog that attacked him while on duty

WEST SACRAMENTO — A West Sacramento police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked him while the officer was responding to an incident, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday to Water Street for a report of a man lying in the street and yelling, the West Sacramento Police Department said.

The individual, who was still lying in the street when officers arrived, was later determined to be intoxicated. Officers said the man lived in the area with family and they attempted to assist him back to the residence.

As the man opened the front gate of the property, a German Shepard escaped from the yard and attacked one of the officers, West Sacramento police said. The dog bit the officer's pants, not his leg, and after a short while, the animal let go and bit the officer's wrist.

It was then that the officer pulled out his firearm and shot the dog to stop the attack, police said. The dog was declared dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.