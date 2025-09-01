West Sacramento police investigate 2 separate shootings, 1 fatal

The West Sacramento Police Department said Monday that officers are investigating two separate shootings, one of which was fatal, that happened overnight.

Officers located one victim with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. along West Capitol Avenue near Jefferson Boulevard. That victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Just more than two hours later, around 3:30 a.m., another shooting happened in the area of Kinsington Street and Essex Avenue, located just off Jefferson Boulevard, about two miles south of the other shooting scene.

West Sacramento police said a single victim was also located with a gunshot wound, but that victim was stable in the hospital at last check.

Unrelated to the Essex Avenue shooting, police said a man was arrested after he crashed through the crime scene and wouldn't stop for officers.

The shootings are not believed to be connected, police said.

No details were available on a suspect or motive for either shooting.