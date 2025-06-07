Watch CBS News
Suspected drunken driver in West Sacramento crashes into CHP vehicle

Jose Fabian
A suspected drunken driver in West Sacramento crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle early Saturday morning, the agency said.

Just before 4 a.m., a driver entered a construction zone near eastbound Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

A CHP vehicle was in the area for the ongoing construction, and the driver crashed into the patrol car. Photos shared by the CHP show the driver rear-ended the patrol vehicle. 

West Sacramento suspected DUI crash I-80 and Highway 50
California Highway Patrol

The officer had minor injuries, according to the CHP.

"Slow down and stay alert in construction zones. We all deserve to get home safe," the CHP said.

