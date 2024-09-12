West Sacramento's Amazon warehouse to close, impacting nearly 160 employees

WEST SACRAMENTO – Amazon says it's closing two of its warehouses in California, including one in West Sacramento.

The company says it decided not to renew the lease at facilities in both West Sacramento and Irvine.

In a statement, Amazon says they are trying to help employees at the closing plants find new jobs within the company.

"We appreciate our team's hard work and commitment, and we're supporting impacted employees to find new opportunities within Amazon, including at nearby fulfillment sites," said Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson.

Amazon says there will be no impact to customers.

According to a state notice, the West Sacramento warehouse closure impacts about 160 employees.

The Sacramento area is home to a number of Amazon warehouses, including one right next to the Sacramento International Airport

Amazon will also be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove on Thursday.