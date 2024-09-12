Elk Grove's Amazon Fresh store set for grand opening on Thursday

Elk Grove's Amazon Fresh store to open on Thursday

ELK GROVE – Weeks after Northern California's first Amazon Fresh store opened, another location is set to have its grand opening on Thursday.

Elk Grove's Amazon Fresh store will finally open its doors at 8 a.m.

The grocery store is located near Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road in the Ridge Shopping Center.

A ribbon-cutting event will christen the store's opening. Free Amazon gift cards are some of the expected giveaways.

Some people have been lined up outside since Wednesday night.

"We've just been chilling," said Elk Grove resident Christian Mamaradlo. "We're excited to win some stuff."

Back in August, Roseville's Amazon Fresh store opened. It was the first Amazon Fresh grocery store to open in Northern California.

At the same time that the Elk Grove store is opening, Amazon is acknowledging that one of its warehouses in West Sacramento will be closing.

The Ridge Shopping Center also houses a Costco, Nordstrom Rack, and numerous eateries like Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden.