West Sacramento to spend $57 million on roads, park and new police station

West Sacramento gears up to spend $57M on roads, parks and police station

West Sacramento is getting ready to go on a $57 million spending spree, as the mayor says will help accommodate the next wave of residents moving in.

The city will use the funds on streets, parks and a new police station over the next three years.

"It's a significant contribution to our infrastructure," West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said.

Guerrero is promoting the investment as a sign that West Sacramento wants more people to move here.

"We've spent some thought into publicity as a result of the A's arrival and that's been our goal," Guerrero said, "to be able to attract more people to come to West Sacramento and enjoy what we have to offer here."

The city is greenlighting $3 million in upgrades to the design of Sacramento Avenue, $4 million for the police station and more than $1 million for a new Washington neighborhood park on E and 6th streets.

One of the biggest chunks of money will be spent on C Street, which has been a massive construction project that's been years in the making.

The I Street replacement bridge will be a new route connecting West Sacramento and Sacramento, just north of the current I Street bridge.

"The bridge is going to receive the majority of the money, so that's $22 million right there," Guerreri said, "which we're hoping to break ground pretty soon, this fall."

That $57 million all comes from bond proceeds the city collected from a special tax district.