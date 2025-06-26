Sacramento eyes 2026 construction start for new I Street bridge as state considers awarding more funding

Sacramento could start construction of new I Street bridge next year

Building a new bridge across the Sacramento River has been a dream for decades. Now, a new connection between West Sacramento and the capital city could be one step closer.

On Friday, California's transportation commission is voting on awarding Sacramento $25 million more towards building a new I Street bridge.

The Ford Model T was the most popular car back when the current double-decker I Street bridge was built 114 years ago.

Today, the span across the Sacramento River regularly sees bumper-to-bumper traffic, and officials say it just wasn't designed to handle today's modern vehicles.

"It's very narrow, and if you're trying to get anything more than a compact car across that thing, it feels pretty tight," said City Councilmember Phil Pluckenaum.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero says building a new bridge is one of her top priorities to make sure "people can cross to Sacramento safely."

A replacement bridge has been in the works for decades but has been on hold due to funding gaps.

A city fact sheet shows construction was supposed to begin two years ago, with it opening in December of this year, and the original cost estimate of $228 million has now ballooned to $320 million and climbs with every delay.

Pluckebaum said that starting construction soon is crucial to getting the bridge built.

"If we can get this project going in the current pricing structure and timeline, we've got a shot," he said. "But if we delay even one more year, we may miss our window and lose this bridge opportunity for who knows how many more years."

The City of Sacramento said the state has now committed $275 million to the project, which will also use local and federal funding.

The new goal is to finalize permits this summer and begin construction in the spring of 2026.

"This is fundamental for our community, for West Sacramento and Sacramento to be able to remain connected," Pluckebaum said.

The existing bridge won't be torn down. It will continue to be used for train traffic on the lower deck and a bike and pedestrian crossing on top.