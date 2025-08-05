West Nile Virus detected in Solano County for first time this year

Public health officials in Solano County on Tuesday confirmed a positive West Nile Virus detection in mosquitoes collected from near the Birds Landing area in the Sacramento delta.

Solano County's public health division said the mosquitoes were collected in a trap on August 1. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, deputy health officer for the county's public health division, said this is the first detection of West Nile in the county this year.

"Although we have not seen any human cases so far, we encourage the public to protect themselves and eliminate standing water to reduce mosquito breeding."

No human contractions of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in the county, but there have been at least five human cases statewide so far this year, officials said.

"Although we have not seen any human cases so far [in Solano County], we encourage the public to protect themselves and eliminate standing water to reduce mosquito breeding," Kaiser said.

West Nile virus is spread to humans and animals through the bites of infected mosquitoes, which first become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus.

Birds Landing is located on the southern end of Solano County, about 17 miles southeast of the city of Fairfield and about 48 miles southwest of the city of Sacramento.

How to protect yourself from West Nile Virus

Public health officials urge residents to take the following precautions:

Avoid mosquito bites during peak hours. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. If you must be outdoors during these times, wear long sleeves and pants, and apply insect repellent.

Remove or drain standing water from places like flower pots, gutters, buckets, old tires, and pet bowls to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Use mosquito repellent.

Ensure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without holes or tears to keep mosquitoes out.

About four out of five people who contract the virus never develop symptoms, but those who do may experience symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands, officials said.