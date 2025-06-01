Watch CBS News
Water main break floods Sacramento neighborhood

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

CBS Sacramento

A Sacramento neighborhood was flooded on Sunday due to a water main break, the city said.

City officials said the water main break appears to be near 60th Street and 25th Avenue.

About 12 homes in the area were affected by the flooding, and an unknown number of vehicles were affected, as well.

Crews were sent to the area and were pumping the water out. Around 10 a.m., the city said flooding would likely be gone around 1 p.m. or possibly earlier.

However, water in the area will be shut off for the next six to eight hours.

What led to the break is under investigation. 

Jose Fabian

