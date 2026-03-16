Turlock man, 52, struck and killed by SUV in rural Stanislaus County

An investigation was underway in rural Stanislaus County after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they got a report about a collision just after 4:30 a.m. along Washington Road, near Ehrlich Road, southwest of Turlock.

At the scene, first responders found that a man had been struck by an SUV.

The man died at the scene, officers say. His name has not been released by authorities, but he's been identified as a 52-year-old Turlock resident.

Officers believe the man was walking in the road before he was struck by the SUV. The driver, Hilmar resident, stayed at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.