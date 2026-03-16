Watch CBS News
Local News

Turlock man, 52, struck and killed by SUV in rural Stanislaus County

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation was underway in rural Stanislaus County after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they got a report about a collision just after 4:30 a.m. along Washington Road, near Ehrlich Road, southwest of Turlock.

At the scene, first responders found that a man had been struck by an SUV.

The man died at the scene, officers say. His name has not been released by authorities, but he's been identified as a 52-year-old Turlock resident.

Officers believe the man was walking in the road before he was struck by the SUV. The driver, Hilmar resident, stayed at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue