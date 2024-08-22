Watch CBS News
Grass fire prompts dozens of homes to evacuate in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Dozens of homes are being evacuated as a grass fire burns in the Wilton area of Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. 

The Cosumnes Fire Department said the grass fire is threatening structures near Walmort Road and Badger Creek Lane.

Units from the Herald Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire are also at the scene. 

It's unknown how the fire started at this point.

Check back for updates.

