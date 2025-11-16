Fire at abandoned home on South Camanche Parkway near Wallace deemed suspicious

A fire at an abandoned home Sunday morning in Calaveras County was deemed suspicious in nature, firefighters said.

Crews responded to Camanche Parkway near Wallace around 6:30 a.m. after a report of a debris fire.

When crews arrived, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department said they found a fully involved house on fire. Crews said the home was abandoned and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters found a fully-invovled structure fire on South Camanche Parkway Sunday morning. Calaveras Consolidated Fire

The fire department said the address has seen multiple fires in the past. Over the summer, code enforcement evicted all people who were living in trailers and people who were living in the home that burned on Sunday morning.

The home appeared to be destroyed in photos shared by the fire department.

The fire department said the fire is suspicious in nature. Calaveras Consolidated Fire

The cause of the fire is not known, but crews said the fire is suspicious.