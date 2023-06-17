Motorcycle rider killed in crash at major Antelope intersection

ANTELOPE -- A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle at a major Antelope intersection Friday night.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Walerga and Elverta roads to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

At the scene, officers found that a motorcycle had t-boned a vehicle that was apparently turning left from northbound Elverta Road.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcycle rider.