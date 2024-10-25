Family, friends gather to remember woman killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON – Heartbreak hits hard in Stockton where a young woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The suspect is in jail as people gathered right where it happened on Friday night.

CBS13 talked with the victim's sister, remembering her as fun, full of life and the first to lend a helping hand.

Candles lit, flowers on hand with tears and raw emotion remembering 23-year-old Jazmine Floris, better known by friends and family as Jay.

"She had a heart of gold, she was willing to help anyone who needed it," Lillianna Herring said.

Herring is Jay's sister, describing her as a person with a heart of gold and an incredible love for animals.

"She had a horse, a dog, two cats a gecko, a snake," Herring said.

Jay was walking with her service dog Thursday night to work where she helped victims of domestic violence.

But as she walked near Delta College at Pacific and West Yokuts Avenue, a driver hit her and took off, leaving her dog frantic and scurrying to a nearby shopping center.

Remnants of the tragedy are still visible. A smashed Delta College sign and skid marks showed the driver took off going the wrong way down the road.

Emergency crews rushed Floris to the hospital but she didn't make it.

"Her just being here. Honestly, I can't even tell you, just went numb," Herring said.

Family, friends and a local community are still stunned and heartbroken to lose a young woman who inspired others to help those around her.

Floris' dog is back with family now.

A witness told CBS13 the suspect, 27-year-old Jamaraqui Burks, was driving erratically down the road before the crash. He will be in court Monday, facing several charges including vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.