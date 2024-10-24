Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition after being hit by Tesla near Delta College in Stockton, police say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A 23-year-old woman was in critical condition following a hit-and-run near San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, police said Thursday.

The Stockton Police Department said the woman was walking when she was hit near the sidewalk in front of the Delta College sign at Pacidic and West Yokuts avenues.

Police said a Tesla driver, 27, took off but was tracked down and detained a short time later by college police. He has since been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pacific Avenue's southbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours.

