VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on Highway 99 north of Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A vehicle flipped over and caught fire on Highway 99 just north of Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The scene was along the southbound side of the freeway, near Elverta Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash – which happened just before 8 a.m. – is unclear, but the vehicle involved caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames.

Lanes on both sides of the freeway were blocked for a time.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 8:30 AM

