Video shows mysterious fiery streaks across Northern California skies

Residents across Northern California and the Sacramento region witnessed a striking light show in the night sky on Thursday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., bright streaks of light, some lasting visible for many seconds, were captured on camera from Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville and other nearby cities.

Frank Howell

One witness described the experience to CBS Sacramento as "space debris falling west to east, started as a singular celestial object then broke up across the sky."

CBS Sacramento is still working to determine what exactly caused the show in the night sky. We reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

At this time, there are no reports of damage or any physical debris reaching the ground.