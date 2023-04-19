Video shows Domantas Sabonis practicing with the Kings

SACRAMENTO - Donantas Sabonis was seen putting up shots at practice on Wednesday, just days after being injured on the court.

This was his first appearance at practice (open to the media) since being stomped on by Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. He suffered a bruised sternum. As a result of his injuries, he underwent a series of X-rays Monday and Tuesday.

Domantas Sabonis at practice on Wednesday (4/19).

Previously in the week, the Sacramento Kings said Sabonis was listed as questionable for Game 3, which takes place at Chase Arena in San Francisco on Thursday. According to the team, he's still questionable.

CBS13's Sara Hodges was live at the practice and tweeted out the video below.