Draymond Green suspended from Kings-Warriors Game 3 for stepping on Sabonis' chest

SACRAMENTO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended from Thursday's Game 3 playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings for stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced Tuesday night.

The play happened in the fourth quarter of the Kings' 114-106 win in Game 2 of the first-round series Monday night after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound. Green was given a flagrant 2 foul call and ejected from the game.

"This suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA said in a news release Tuesday night.

Green will sit out a crucial Game 3 at the Chase Center as the Kings have a 2-0 lead over Golden State in the series.

With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis' chest. Sabonis stayed down for a few minutes as officials reviewed the play.

"My leg got grabbed," said Green, referring to a play in Game 1 with Malik Monk. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I have to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far."

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green's leg.

"We're both fighting for the rebound," Sabonis said in a postgame interview on TNT. "We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It's basketball. We've got to move on to the next play."

Sabonis underwent X-rays to check on his ribs and lungs after the game, and those came back negative.

During the review, fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

"I was just having fun," Green said. "It's a fun game and fun atmosphere to play in. It's fun."

This isn't the first playoff infraction for Green, who got suspended for one game during the 2016 NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season. He was also ejected from a playoff game against Memphis last season.

Green has been called for six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 career playoff games.