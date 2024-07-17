Video shows Baskin Robbins employee being attacked by suspect in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — A Baskin Robbins employee in Elk Grove was hospitalized after she said a customer repeatedly attacked her Tuesday.

The moments those punches were thrown were caught on security footage.

The suspect is still on the run. That employee, Emily Ruiz, was still in shock a day later but is going to be OK.

It all happened when the suspect ordered a sandwich and first left the store before turning around and going back inside.

You can see in the security footage that the suspect was talking to a male employee before following him toward the back of the store. That's when Ruiz walked out from the back and tried to ask how she could help.

The suspect reared back and hit her in the face, knocking her into the wall. The suspect kept looking for the other employee and hit Ruiz a second time in the face before leaving.

Ruiz spent the day in the hospital with scratches and bruises covering her face when she talked to us. She said that she thinks the customer was upset over their order.

"That's not a reason to hit someone or to go to the crew members' side," Ruiz said. "That's crazy. My coworkers and me are very scared. We don't know her or if the police even found her."

Ruiz said she is scared the person is going to come back before cops can track them down.

Elk Grove police say the suspect is someone they are familiar with but are not releasing their name at this time.