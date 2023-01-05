VIDEO: Big rig jackknifes, crashes as it tries to pass in the Sierra snow

Jackknifed big rig crashes after driving with no chains Jackknifed big rig crashes after driving with no chains 01:22

YUBA PASS – A big rig slid in the Sierra snow and jackknifed right in front of another semi-truck – and it was all caught on video.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the Yuba Pass, near the Interstate 80 and Highway 20 junction.

As seen in the video, a big rig appears to be trying to pass another semi on the left when it turns back to the right. It then jackknifes and crashes into a shoulder full of snow with its trailer blocking both westbound lanes.

No injuries have been reported. As it turns out, the truck had no chains on.

Crews have since moved the trailer so that traffic can get through, but the wreck is still on the side of the road.

The video was taken by Champion Transportation Inc. but didn't involve one of their drivers, the company says.

Chain controls are in effect on all Sierra highways Thursday morning.