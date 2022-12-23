Watch CBS News
Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.

Jsin Smith

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.

Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.

While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.

Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.

