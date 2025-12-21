Victorian Christmas brought thousands amidst rain, power outage in Nevada City

Even with rain falling in the foothills, the Victorian Christmas event continued. There were plans in the works to host it rain or shine. By midafternoon, the power went out and it was out for almost three hours before coming back on just before 5 p.m. That didn't stop people from making their trek to Nevada City for, as they say, the Victorian way - 'Happy Christmas' cheer.

From chestnuts literally roasting on an open fire in the rain to a string quartet raising money for a mission trip decked in Victorian-era clothing, and hot chocolate being sold, the Victorian Christmas in Nevada City has been bringing visitors to this era since 1978.

"We have a lot of Victorian architecture that dates back to the Gold Rush," Lynn Skrukrud, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. "And we, at one point, 85% of our residents here during the Gold Rush were from England. So, our buildings look very Victorian era and we continue to have that nod to the Victorian era. Today, we even still have gas-lit lamp posts all throughout town."

Those gas lamps, Skrukrud said, are adorned with real local pine and cedar along with a real fir tree grown in Nevada City to be the staple Christmas tree by the chamber.

A step back in time to that Victorian era, on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Skrukrud addressed the preparations going into an event like this, preparing for rain.

"It always adds a few little complications, but, overall, we have such a great group of vendors and volunteers," Skrukrud said. "So, they really help make it go off without a hitch."

Skrukrud enjoyed being out in the rainy weather and seeing so many people come to her city to experience the last day of this season's event.

"It's actually kind of nice," Skrukrud said. "The last few, it was 70-degrees out. So, while it was nice and beautiful and sunny, it didn't quite feel like Christmas. So, this, even though it's a little rainy and a little wet, it definitely feels like Christmas. You want to have that hot chocolate or hot mulled wine walking down the street. So, I think it actually makes it feel even better."

Skrukrud told CBS Sacramento how important of an event this is for the community's small businesses, with it being an "economic booster." She said that it was a smaller turnout than usual, with half of the vendors being able to go. But still, there were more than 50 vendors and 100 small businesses & restaurants open, even with the power outage, as one restaurant we stepped into was accepting cash with the lights off.

"It brings a lot of people from all over the area, so it's a really great way to support local small businesses," Skrukrud said.

Including Connie Stevens, who brought her family for the first time after she promised her husband, who's been asking for years that they'd make the trek from Folsom, bringing umbrellas and dressing in rain gear. She enjoys being with her family, and the comfort, happiness, and cheer that going to an event like this helps bring.

"Excited just to feel Christmas-y," Stevens said. "Last night, we tried to go over Sacramento to Theater of Lights and we got there late and missed it. So, I think we're just trying to get in the Christmas spirit and see all the Victorian decorations and styles."

Rain or Shine, the Victorian Christmas annual event in Nevada City continues.



Drove north to the foothills where there were chestnuts 🌰 roasting on a literal open fire, taking a step back in time to the Victorian Era, where the @nevadacitychamb told me 85 percent of Nevada City… pic.twitter.com/AhwqE8untU — Charlie Lapastora (@charlielastory) December 22, 2025

Connie's daughter joined the festivities, along with her son, Noah, who brought his girlfriend.

"We're excited for…the small town Christmas vibes," Noah said. "We both live in LA, so coming up here and going to all the mountain towns and…seeing all the decorations is…a cool change of pace."

The power eventually got back on just before 5 p.m., resulting in a cheer from the downtown visitors. Yet, even in the rain and with the power off for around three hours, 'twas a packed downtown and a 'Happy Christmas' celebration indeed.