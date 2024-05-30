Vessel catches fire on boat ramp in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a boat caught fire in Sacramento's Discovery Park area early Thursday morning.

The incident started just before 4 a.m. on the boat ramp just off Garden Highway. Initially, dispatchers got a report about a water rescue.

Once they responded to the scene, firefighters discovered that a vessel was on fire. No victims were found, even after crews launched a rescue boat to look for anyone in the water.

Firefighters say the boat was not secured but was pushed up against the dock at the ramp – making it easy for firefighters to get to.

The boat is a total loss, firefighters say. No one has come forward so far to claim the vessel.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.