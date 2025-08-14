Vegetation fire destroys structures, kills livestock in rural Tracy

A vegetation fire driven by high winds tore through multiple structures and killed livestock Thursday evening in rural south Tracy, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 31000 block of South Tracy Boulevard, the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said. The fire authority said Tracy firefighters arrived to find flames spreading from dry vegetation into numerous outbuildings, including barns, stables, sheds, and livestock enclosures.

Crews' initial attack was hampered by livestock blocking entrances and roadways, delaying access to the flames. Officials said the property housed horses, cows, goats, and other animals. Some animals died in the fire, but it's not yet clear how many.

About 40 firefighters and 12 engines from multiple agencies responded to assist with the firefight, the fire authority said.

One home on the property sustained minor burn damage. A vehicle was also damaged. No people were injured.

The fire has since been contained and crews were mopping up hot spots. The cause remains under investigation.