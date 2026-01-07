Vandalism reported at Sacramento ICE building during protest, police say

Law enforcement officials say a protest near the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building downtown led to vandalism but no arrests or confrontations with officers.

According to Sacramento police, officers became aware of a group marching near 650 Capitol Mall, which houses a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. Police initially reported no signs of vandalism, but later confirmed damage to property in the area.

Sacramento police say graffiti was found on the ICE building, its gates were pushed in, and at least one vehicle had its windows broken. It is unclear who owns the vandalized car. Officers were in the area monitoring the situation and later cleared the scene.

Police said demonstrators were not forced to leave and began dispersing on their own once officers arrived. No arrests, detentions or altercations with police were reported.

The protest comes amid heightened national tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement.

Wednesday morning, an ICE officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman during an operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Federal officials identified the woman as Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen who city leaders say was not the target of an immigration arrest, CBS News reported.

The Department of Homeland Security said the shooting happened during what it described as "targeted operations" and claimed the woman attempted to use her vehicle to harm officers, prompting an ICE agent to fire in self-defense. Minneapolis city leaders and Minnesota's governor have disputed that account, citing video from the scene.

Among the debris and graffiti left behind in downtown Sacramento was a poster that read "REST IN PEACE Renee Nicole Killed By ICE."

Sacramento police said officers will continue monitoring activity in the area as needed.