3 die after crashing into parked vehicle on Sonoma Boulevard in Vallejo

VALLEJO – Three people died after crashing into a parked vehicle in Vallejo early Saturday morning, the police department said.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Sonoma Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue, finding a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked on Sonoma Boulevard.

Officers were able to remove a rear passenger, but the driver and front passenger had to be extricated, police said.

All three of the occupants in the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

DUI is not known at this time and is pending a toxicology report after an autopsy, police said.

The identification of the three people who died has not been released.