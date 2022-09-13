UPDATE: Vallejo Police, Fire respond to shooting at Vallejo High School
VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Disturbing video has surfaced of a shooting outside Vallejo High on Tuesday.
Vallejo police have confirmed the shooting.
KPIX Chopper 5 was on the scene as units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded around 4 p.m. to reports of the disturbance outside the campus,Tuesday afternoon.
There were numerous reports about a shooting during a melee outside the school, including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was the school football team's defensive coordinator. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Gase.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
