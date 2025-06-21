15-year-old arrested in Vacaville after stolen SUV crashes in construction zone

A 15-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges after Vacaville police said a stolen vehicle crashed in a construction zone while trying to evade officers without their headlights on.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the front of a home. By 3 a.m., officers said city cameras captured the vehicle on Leisure Town Road, where officers found it a short time later with no headlights on.

Police said the driver turned onto Ulatis Drive and continued to flee officers with no headlights on.

"It's anybody's guess as to whether the proper use of the headlights would have alerted to the driver to the multiple "Road Closed" signs and traffic delineators," police said in a news release.

The driver crashed through the signs and entered a dirt construction area of Leisure Town Road and over a new concrete center median, where the SUV rolled onto its side.

There were three 15-year-olds in the vehicle who complied with officers' commands, police said.

One teen, the driver, was found in possession of multiple flat head screw drivers and a USB cord, which police said are often used when stealing certain vehicles. He was booked into juvenile hall.

The other teenagers were released to their parents.