Vacaville police officer dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle during traffic stop

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville police officer died in a hospital after he was hit by a driver while initiating a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.

The Vacaville Police Department identified the officer as Matthew Bowen. Officer Bowen was transported to and later declared dead at Kaiser Vacaville Medical Center.

Officer Matthew Bowen Vacaville Police Department

The driver accused of hitting Bowen was arrested but has not yet been identified.

Officer Bowen had served the department since June 13, 2023, and was an officer with the Concord Police Department prior to that.

"He has served with the highest level of dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community," the Vacaville Police Department said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, two children, parents and a brother.

Vacaville police said the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division is taking the lead on the investigation.